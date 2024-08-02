© 2024 WRVO Public Media
New Music Friday: The best albums out August 2

By Daoud Tyler-Ameen,
Sheldon Pearce
Published August 2, 2024 at 9:36 AM EDT
Meshell Ndegeocello's latest album, <em>No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin</em>, is being released on August 2 in celebration of Baldwin's centennial.
Andre Wagner
/
Courtesy of the artist
Meshell Ndegeocello's latest album, No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin, is being released on August 2 in celebration of Baldwin's centennial.

NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Sheldon Pearce dig deep into the latest release by bassist Meshell Ndegeocello, who, more than 30 years into her career, continues to melt the boundaries between genres. Her latest album, No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin, is being released on the centennial of the birth of the author and activist, and overflows with musical, political and historical ideas.

Also in rotation this week: new albums and EPs by Khalid, Orville Peck, Moses Sumney, Maren Morris, Smashing Pumpkins, Killer Mike and more.

Featured Albums:
• Meshell Ndegeocello, No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin
• Khalid, Sincere
• Orville Peck, Stampede
• Moses Sumney, Sophcore
• Maren Morris, Intermission
• Killer Mike,

Songs for Saints and Sinners

Other notable albums out August 2:
• Smashing Pumpkins, Aghori Mhori Mei
• Chrystabelle and David Lynch, Cellophane Memories
• JPEGMAFIA, I Lay Down My Life For You
• Brigitte Calls Me Baby, The Future Is Our Way Out
• Los Lonely Boys, Resurrection
• Tones and I, Beautifully Ordinary
• X, Smoke & Fiction
• WHY?, The Well I Fell Into

Copyright 2024 NPR

