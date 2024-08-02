© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Why the Olympics cost so much

By Darian Woods,
Wailin WongCorey BridgesPaddy HirschKate Concannon
Published August 2, 2024 at 10:03 AM EDT
Getty Images

The modern Olympic Games are notorious for saddling host cities with burdensome cost overruns into the billions. Organizers for the Paris 2024 Olympics were aware of this and planned to put on one of the most cost-effective Olympics in recent memory. They still went over budget.

Today on the show, why the Olympics almost always costs host cities much more than they anticipate and what we can learn from the Olympic Games' original economic sin.

Tags
Paris OlympicsNPR Podcasts
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money.
Wailin Wong is a long-time business and economics journalist. She is a host of The Indicator from Planet Money.
Corey Bridges is an assistant producer at NPR's daily economics podcast, The Indicator from Planet Money.
Kate Concannon is the Supervising Senior Editor at The Indicator from Planet Money.