A proposal to tax the rich is gaining traction. But is it feasible?

Over the last decade, calls to tax the rich have grown louder around the world — but the needle hasn't exactly moved.

Now, the Brazilian government has a new proposal: a 2 percent global wealth tax on the uber-rich. It would impact the 3,000 wealthiest people around the world.

Economists say this 2 percent hike would unlock an extra $250 billion per year. That money could go toward addressing a number of issues, like climate change and global poverty.

G20 nations would have to agree on this proposal before it goes anywhere — and so far, that's not happening. France, Spain, South Africa and several other nations have voiced support, but the U.S. and Germany aren't on board.

Is a global wealth tax a feasible solution?

