Colman Domingo's 'Sing Sing' is a rare empathetic prison drama

By Linda Holmes,
Aisha HarrisLiz MetzgerMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published August 5, 2024 at 7:22 AM EDT
(l-r) Colman Domingo and Clarence Maclin in <em>Sing Sing</em>.
A24
(l-r) Colman Domingo and Clarence Maclin in Sing Sing.

The moving drama Sing Sing stars Colman Domingo as the leader of a tight-knit theatre ensemble within one of the most notorious maximum-security prisons in the United States. Most of the cast are alumni of the actual program who had input on the filmmaking process. The movie showcases the ups and downs of putting on a show without being overly sentimental or cliché.

