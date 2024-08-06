Ghostbuster! Beldar the Conehead! Blues Brother Elwood! The one and only Dan Aykroyd joins us on the latest episode.

The Blues Brothers have spanned well over four decades now. Three albums, two movies, countless live shows. Performance venues across the country. And now: an audio documentary.

In Blues Brothers: The Arc of Gratitude, Dan Aykroyd tells the story of the band formed, how it persevered through decades of tumult, including the death of its co-founder and friend, John Belushi.

Dan talks about the history of The Blues Brothers, the making of Ghostbusters, working with John Belushi and so much more.

Dan is 72. He says he's thought about death. He's got a very detailed plan for how he'd like to go and then how he plans to spend his afterlife. We also get into the question that's on everyone's mind: are pet psychics any good?

Dan Aykroyd's vodka line is called Crystal Skull Vodka. You can stream Blues Brothers: The Arc of Gratitude, on Audible.

