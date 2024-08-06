ICYMI: Kamala Harris Picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz For Vice President

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is the man of the hour.

The Democrat will join Vice President Kamala Harris on the ticket come November as her pick for vice president.

He was selected from a group of Democratic officials including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

He's expected to appear alongside Vice President Harris at her rally today in Philadelphia.

Who is Walz? And how might Vice President Harris' choice appeal to Democratic voters nationwide?

