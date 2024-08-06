© 2024 WRVO Public Media
ICYMI: Kamala Harris Picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz For Vice President

Published August 6, 2024 at 12:09 PM EDT
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz arrives to speak at a press conference regarding new gun legislation at City Hall in Bloomington, Minnesota.
Stephen Maturen
/
Getty Images
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is the man of the hour.

The Democrat will join Vice President Kamala Harris on the ticket come November as her pick for vice president.

He was selected from a group of Democratic officials including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

He's expected to appear alongside Vice President Harris at her rally today in Philadelphia.

Who is Walz? And how might Vice President Harris' choice appeal to Democratic voters nationwide?

