If you're on the fence(-ing), here's why we love the Olympics

By Linda Holmes,
Stephen ThompsonBecky SullivanHafsa FathimaLiz MetzgerJessica ReedyMike Katzif
Published August 6, 2024 at 11:45 AM EDT
Simone Biles celebrates during the Women's Gymnastics Team Final medal ceremony at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Naomi Baker
/
Getty Images
Simone Biles celebrates during the Women's Gymnastics Team Final medal ceremony at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

There is nothing better for the summer doldrums than a blast of Olympic glory. For a couple of weeks this summer, athletes are showing us how they flip, run, swim, climb, and paddle and even breakdance to prove they are the best in the world. We're checking in with the 2024 Olympics, including wins for gymnast Simone Biles, swimmer Katie Ledecky, and sprinter Noah Lyles.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes.
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories.
Hafsa Fathima
Liz Metzger
Jessica Reedy
Mike Katzif
