There are some 43 million refugees in the world, according to the U.N.'s refugee agency.

The 37 of them competing in Paris as the Refugee Olympic Team are fighting for something more than just athletic excellence.

We hear from judoka Muna Dahouk and kayaker Saman Soltani.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR