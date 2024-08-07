© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Can Olympic swimmers blame the pool for fewer records this year?

By Emily Kwong,
Bill ChappellBrian MannRachel CarlsonRebecca Ramirez
Published August 7, 2024 at 9:14 AM EDT
United States' Katie Ledecky competes in the women's 800-meter freestyle final at the Summer Olympics.
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
United States' Katie Ledecky competes in the women's 800-meter freestyle final at the Summer Olympics.

In the last week, we've seen swimmers diving headfirst into the 2024 Paris Olympics pool, limbs gracefully slicing through the water. And yet, world and Olympic records weren't broken at quite the rate some expected, leading many to speculate: Was the pool the culprit?

Reports of a "slow" pool emerged, in part, because the pool is relatively shallow at La Défense Arena, where swimming and water polo events are hosted this Olympics. Measuring roughly 7 feet deep, the pool met World Aquatics' standards when it was designed.

But the governing body began calling for deeper Olympic pools last year: a minimum depth of 8.2 feet.

But is there more to a fast pool than depth?

Read Bill Chappell's full story about this, and follow NPR's 2024 Paris Olympics coverage.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Want us to cover the science behind more Olympic sports? Email us at shortwave@npr.org. We'd love to hear from you!

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson. It was edited by our showrunner, Rebecca Ramirez. Rachel, Brian Mann and Bill Chappell checked the facts. The audio engineer was Patrick Murray.

Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave.
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave.
