Beach reads with a side of economics

It's that time of year when we want to lie on a beach and lose ourselves in a good book. Today on the show, three summer reading recs that got our hosts thinking about economics. Remember, anything read on the beach is, in fact, a "beach read."

Books recommended on this episode:

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid

Everything Is Predictable: How Bayesian Statistics Explain Our World by Tom Chivers

Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World by David Epstein



