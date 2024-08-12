© 2024 WRVO Public Media
'It Ends With Us' is a melodrama with serious undertones

By Linda Holmes,
Wailin WongShamira IbrahimHafsa FathimaJessica ReedyMike Katzif
Published August 12, 2024 at 10:24 AM EDT
Blake Lively in <em>It Ends With Us. </em>
Blake Lively in It Ends With Us.

The 2016 Colleen Hoover novel It Ends With Us was a massive bestseller. And now that book is a movie. Blake Lively stars as Lily Bloom, a woman who falls for a hot neurosurgeon played by Justin Baldoni — who also directs the film. But their relationship is complicated by the return of her old flame (Brandon Sklenar). She also has to reckon with her feelings about her abusive father and the mother who stayed with him.

