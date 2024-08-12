© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Nancy Pelosi opens up about how she wields 'The Art of Power'

Published August 12, 2024 at 10:23 AM EDT
Simon & Schuster

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says her new book, The Art of Power, is not a memoir. Instead, she says, it's an inside look at specific moments in American history – like the 2008 financial crisis and January 6 – and how she navigated them. In today's episode, the Speaker Emerita sits down with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly to discuss why she didn't want to run for office in the first place, how she looks back on some of the biggest decisions she's made while in power, and what role she played in President Biden's decision to step down from the 2024 race.

