New Music Friday: The best albums out August 9

By Daoud Tyler-Ameen,
Ann Powers
Published August 12, 2024 at 10:23 AM EDT
This week, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard release Flight b741, the prolific and peripatetic Australian band's 26th album.

NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Ann Powers survey the new albums out August 9, ranging from Ravyn Lenae's focused R&B to King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard's scuzzed-up glam-rock and an elegant solo piano album recorded by Japanese pop star and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto just months before his death in 2023.

Plus: A stirring album made by 39-year-old American bassist esperanza spalding and 81-year-old Brazilian singer Milton Nascimento leads to a discussion of collaborations across generations. Daoud and Ann listen back on Rick Rubin's work shepherding Johnny Cash's late-career American Recordings albums and consider Olivia Rodrigo sharing a stage with Billy Joel, whose music she references in her own, and inviting '90s alt-rock icons The Breeders to open shows on her Guts tour. What are the rules for these kinds of collaborations? What makes them work, and who benefits more — the elder or younger artist?

Featured Albums:
• Ravyn Lenae, Bird's Eye
• Beabadoobee, This Is How Tomorrow Moves
• King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Flight b741
• Latto, Sugar Honey Iced Tea
• Ryuichi Sakamoto, Opus
• Oso Oso, Life Till Bones
• Thee Marloes, Perak
• Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding, Milton + esperanza

Other notable albums out August 9:
• Logic, Ultra 85
• Big Sean, Better Me Than You
• Amos Lee, Transmissions
• J Balvin, Rayo
• Quivers, Oyster Cuts
• Polo G, Hood Poet
• Spice, Mirror 25
• Asake, Lungu Boy
• F***** Up, Another Day
• Google Earth, Street View
• Mavi, shadowbox
• Peter Cat Recording Co., Beta

Links:
Sidney Madden's interview with Latto from season 2 of Louder Than A Riot
Ann Powers reviews Zach Bryan's Springsteen-mythologizing album The Great American Bar Scene
• Watch a Tiny Desk (Home) concert by Milton Nascimento and esperanza spalding recorded in Nascimento's living room in Rio de Janeiro

Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
