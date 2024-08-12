New Music Friday: The best albums out August 9

NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Ann Powers survey the new albums out August 9, ranging from Ravyn Lenae's focused R&B to King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard's scuzzed-up glam-rock and an elegant solo piano album recorded by Japanese pop star and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto just months before his death in 2023.

Plus: A stirring album made by 39-year-old American bassist esperanza spalding and 81-year-old Brazilian singer Milton Nascimento leads to a discussion of collaborations across generations. Daoud and Ann listen back on Rick Rubin's work shepherding Johnny Cash's late-career American Recordings albums and consider Olivia Rodrigo sharing a stage with Billy Joel, whose music she references in her own, and inviting '90s alt-rock icons The Breeders to open shows on her Guts tour. What are the rules for these kinds of collaborations? What makes them work, and who benefits more — the elder or younger artist?

Featured Albums:

• Ravyn Lenae, Bird's Eye

• Beabadoobee, This Is How Tomorrow Moves

• King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Flight b741

• Latto, Sugar Honey Iced Tea

• Ryuichi Sakamoto, Opus

• Oso Oso, Life Till Bones

• Thee Marloes, Perak

• Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding, Milton + esperanza

Other notable albums out August 9:

• Logic, Ultra 85

• Big Sean, Better Me Than You

• Amos Lee, Transmissions

• J Balvin, Rayo

• Quivers, Oyster Cuts

• Polo G, Hood Poet

• Spice, Mirror 25

• Asake, Lungu Boy

• F***** Up, Another Day

• Google Earth, Street View

• Mavi, shadowbox

• Peter Cat Recording Co., Beta

Links:

• Sidney Madden's interview with Latto from season 2 of Louder Than A Riot

• Ann Powers reviews Zach Bryan's Springsteen-mythologizing album The Great American Bar Scene

• Watch a Tiny Desk (Home) concert by Milton Nascimento and esperanza spalding recorded in Nascimento's living room in Rio de Janeiro

