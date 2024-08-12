© 2024 WRVO Public Media
The summer hits reveal some complicated vibes

By Brittany Luse,
Corey Antonio RoseLiam McBainBarton GirdwoodAlexis WilliamsJessica Placzek
Published August 12, 2024 at 10:24 AM EDT
Chappell Roan, Tinashe, Shaboozey, Sabrina Carpenter, and Post Malone (L-R) are all vying for song of the summer.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Music Group/Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella/Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue/Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Chappell Roan, Tinashe, Shaboozey, Sabrina Carpenter, and Post Malone (L-R) are all vying for song of the summer.

Now that we're in the dog days of summer, host Brittany Luse wants to know - do we have a song of the summer this year? According to NPR Music reporter Sidney Madden and NPR Music host, writer and editor Stephen Thompson, there isn't one song - but many songs.

"We are more disparate than ever, that's why it's hard to chart a single song right now," said Sidney. "It's more like choose your own adventure."

So - we're choosing our own adventure today and discussing the many contenders for song of the summer - and hearing why each song tells us something a little different about our cultural moment.

Want to be featured on IBAM? Record a voice memo responding to Brittany's question at the end of the episode and send it to ibam@npr.org.

Brittany Luse
Liam McBain
