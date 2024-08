We've got a special episode for you today from our friends at Life Kit!

Do you feel like you always need to use GPS to get around? Never quite sure if it's a left or a right turn — even though you just looked at a map? Are you tired of outsourcing your own body's sense of direction to an app? It can be anxiety-inducing but in this episode, experts explain how to gain more confidence while navigating.

Copyright 2024 NPR