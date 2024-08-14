Race, Romance and Reality TV

Some people may flinch at the genre of reality TV – it's full of tropes and manipulative editing and ridiculous premises. It's been referred to as a funhouse mirror of our culture. But in many ways, even with those distortions, it can reflect back to us new ways of understanding what we accept as a society – especially when it comes to things like gender, sexuality, class and race.

We get into all of that on today's episode, zeroing in on the Bachelorette, but also looking at a dating show that's trying to do it differently.

