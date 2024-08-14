© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why 'weird' works for Tim Walz and Kamala Harris

By Liam McBain,
Brittany LuseJessica Placzek
Published August 14, 2024 at 9:27 AM EDT
VP nominee Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Donald Trump.
Andrew Harnik; Natalie Behring / AFP
/
Getty Images
VP nominee Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Donald Trump.

Ever since Minnesota governor and Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz called Republicans "weird," we've been inundated with memorable memes, meltdowns, and viral moments. And it's been helping the Democrats in a BIG way. To get into how "weird" this all is, Brittany chats with NPR culture reporter Andrew Limbong and NPR political correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben about the changing methods of political strategy and redefining "normalcy" in an abnormal world.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Liam McBain
Liam McBain (he/him) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. He's interested in stories at the margins of culture.
Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Jessica Placzek
[Copyright 2024 NPR]