Why 'weird' works for Tim Walz and Kamala Harris

Ever since Minnesota governor and Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz called Republicans "weird," we've been inundated with memorable memes, meltdowns, and viral moments. And it's been helping the Democrats in a BIG way. To get into how "weird" this all is, Brittany chats with NPR culture reporter Andrew Limbong and NPR political correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben about the changing methods of political strategy and redefining "normalcy" in an abnormal world.

Copyright 2024 NPR