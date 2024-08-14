Williams advocates for Autism CARES Act in Utica

Congressman Brandon Williams is looking to help secure funding for autism research and programming. A recent roundtable discussion in Utica helped highlight some of the areas of need.

Williams is co-sponsoring a bi-partisan bill that aims to reauthorize $2 million to aid autism research and programming. Williams met with around thirty community members including local leaders, law enforcement officials and parents to discuss some of the local needs. He said one of his big takeaways was a lack of post-secondary opportunities

"Young people that have autism graduate out of many of the programs, through our schools or through other community programs, and into the post-secondary environment there are actually very few services that are available to families and that's where a lot of isolation can occur," Williams said.

He said his support of the bill, known as the Autism CARES Act, will hopefully be able to connect communities to vital autism resources.

"Just being a co-sponsor for this bi-partisan bill I think makes sure that the bill has the momentum to get out of committee, out to the floor, and pass with bi-partisan support," Williams said. "I think that's the best role I can play."

The bill currently remains under consideration in the energy and commerce committee.

