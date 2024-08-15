© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Didi' captures the awkwardness of adolescence almost too well

By Aisha Harris,
Andrew LimbongHafsa FathimaJessica ReedyMike Katzif
Published August 15, 2024 at 8:44 AM EDT
Izaac Wang stars as Chris Wang in <em>Didi. </em>
Focus Features
Izaac Wang stars as Chris Wang in Didi.

The movie Didi is a vibrant coming-of-age dramedy and was a Sundance film festival favorite. It stars Izaac Wang as a 13-year-old just trying to survive the awkwardness of puberty as a Taiwanese-American kid living in the Bay Area. He's got a crush to impress, complicated friendships to navigate, and family members who are sooooo embarrassing. Didi was directed by Sean Wang, who earned an Oscar nomination earlier this year for his documentary short Nai Nai & Wai Po.

Subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour Plus at plus.npr.org/happyhour

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
See stories by Aisha Harris
Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
See stories by Andrew Limbong
Hafsa Fathima
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Hafsa Fathima
Jessica Reedy
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jessica Reedy
Mike Katzif
[Copyright 2024 NPR]