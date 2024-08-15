ICYMI: The Latest On An Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Israel and Hamas ceasefire talks were supposed to take place today.

But on Sunday, Hamas backed out.

The U.S. has been working on a ceasefire deal for months. And this week was a crucial moment in those inner workings, with White House officials ready to travel for what would have been a final day of negotiations per the American-proposed "deadline."

The talks – hosted by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt – were supposed to be the final steps before peace, even if temporary. Now, U.S. intelligence suggests that Iran plans to attack Israel within days.

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR