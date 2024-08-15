© 2024 WRVO Public Media
ICYMI: The Latest On An Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Published August 15, 2024 at 2:19 PM EDT
This picture shows an aerial view of buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City.
YAHYA HASSOUNA
/
AFP via Getty Images
This picture shows an aerial view of buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City.

Israel and Hamas ceasefire talks were supposed to take place today.

But on Sunday, Hamas backed out.

The U.S. has been working on a ceasefire deal for months. And this week was a crucial moment in those inner workings, with White House officials ready to travel for what would have been a final day of negotiations per the American-proposed "deadline."

The talks – hosted by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt – were supposed to be the final steps before peace, even if temporary. Now, U.S. intelligence suggests that Iran plans to attack Israel within days.

