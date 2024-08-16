'Misconception' And The Realities Of Fertility Treatment

According to 2022 data published by the CDC, birth rates declined for women 24 and under and rose for women ages 25 to 29 and even older from 35 to 49.

For many women, having children later in life is made possible through fertility treatment.

That phrase encompasses a lengthy journey of testing and treatments. One that has many steps and many a dollar attached to it.

Kristen V. Brown is a health reporter. She went through the IVF journey in the U.S. and documented it in the new podcast "Misconception."

What does fertility treatment look like in the U-S? What are the costs associated with those treatments?

