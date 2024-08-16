New Music Friday: The best albums out Aug. 16

NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Hazel Cills give you a quick rundown of the most notable albums out Friday, Aug. 16, including Post Malone's country project, F-1 Trillion, Tinashe's seventh LP Quantum Baby, and Charly Bliss's first new record in five years.

Featured Albums:

Tinashe, Quantum Baby

Post Malone, F-1 Trillion

Charly Bliss, Forever

Morgan Wade, Obsessed

Starflyer 59, Lust For Gold

Palehound, Live at First Congregational Church

Other albums out Aug. 16:

Hamish Hawk, A Firmer Hand

Velocity Girl, UltraCopacetic (Copacetic Remixed and Expanded)

John Zorn, Lamentations

John Zorn, Barbara Hannigan Sings Zorn

Horse Jumper of Love, Disaster Trick

Koreless, Deceltica EP

EP Laura Cannell, The Rituals of Hildegard Reimagined

Muscadine Bloodline, The Coastal Plain

Blind Pilot, In the Shadow of the Holy Mountain

Nikka Costa, Dirty Disco

Foster The People, Paradise State of Mind

Ray LaMontagne, Long Way Home

Pom Poko, Champion

Can, Live in Keele 1977

Gucci Mane, Greatest Of All Trappers

Hozier, Unaired EP

EP YG, Just Re'd Up 3

Rich The Kids, Rich Forever 5

Copyright 2024 NPR