Statement from NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher about John Lansing

NPR and the entire public media system mourn the loss of former NPR President and CEO John Lansing.

John had a tremendous impact on NPR’s workplace culture and led the organization through some of its most difficult times. His commitment to improving NPR’s audience and staff diversity has left an indelible positive impact. He cared deeply about diversity and inclusion; he lived by his values every day, resulting in a staff and leadership team markedly more diverse than when he arrived. John understood the importance of NPR’s mission to support democracy by informing the American public, and led the organization to rise to the challenge of an unprecedented global pandemic. His speed and decisiveness during that difficult period enabled NPR to maintain uninterrupted, high-quality programming at a moment when trustworthy news was a lifeline to Americans. He inspired those around him with his integrity and compassion, and his loss will be felt deeply by our staff and across the public radio system.

