The day the dinosaurs died

Published August 16, 2024 at 9:03 AM EDT
Courtesy of The Jean and Richard Edelman Fossil park

What happened in the days, even hours, after an asteroid set off the fifth extinction? A New Jersey quarry, and site of a new museum founded by paleontologist Ken Lacovara, sheds light on the mystery.

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi.

Our production staff also includes Katie Monteleone, Matthew Cloutier, Fiona Geiran, Harsha Nahata, Rachel Faulkner White, and Chloee Weiner. Irene Noguchi is our executive producer. Our audio engineers were Peter Ellena, Robert Rodriguez, and Tiffany Vera Castro.

