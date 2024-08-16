© 2024 WRVO Public Media
The SMACKDOWN: The Peanuts vs. Prince vs. Dungeons & Dragons

By Brittany Luse,
Barton GirdwoodJessica PlaczekCorey Antonio RoseLiam McBainAlexis Williams
Published August 16, 2024 at 9:05 AM EDT
Minneapolis. Dungeons & Dragons. Snoopy. Prince.
Who will win today's cage match?

Welcome to The Smackdown! For the next several weeks Brittany is hosting debates in cities and regions across the United States to find out who and what are the most influential things from those places.

This episode Brittany lands in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, the Twin Cities, and debates with Minnesota Public Radio reporters Kyra Miles and Jacob Aloi. There will be winners. There will be losers. There will be surprises.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Barton Girdwood
Jessica Placzek
Corey Antonio Rose
Liam McBain
Liam McBain (he/him) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. He's interested in stories at the margins of culture.
Alexis Williams
