Looking ahead to the DNC, the Harris-Walz campaign prepares for a defining moment

The state of the presidential race is a far cry from what it was just a few months ago. Vice President Kamala Harris's rise to the top of the Democratic ticket has sparked waves of excitement, and some tension, among democratic leaders and voters across the country.

Thousands of delegates now head to Chicago for the party's convention this week, where Harris is expected to deliver the biggest speech of her political career to date.

NPR's Adrian Ma speaker with co-host Ari Shapiro, about how this moment couple shape her campaign to the nation.

