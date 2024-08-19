© 2024 WRVO Public Media
'We Were Illegal' examines Texas history through multiple generations of one family

Published August 19, 2024 at 9:06 AM EDT
Viking

After she worked on a book about refugee resettlement in the U.S., writer Jessica Goudeau says she realized she knew very little about how her own family arrived in Texas. Her new book, We Were Illegal, looks at multiple generations of her family and how their lives reflected a history of racism, slavery and violence in her home state. In today's episode, Goudeau speaks with Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes about how family secrets and the language we use to talk about our lineage contributes to the mythmaking of America, and why she wanted to put those difficult conversations out in the open.

