Attention all NPR fans & book lovers!

Once again NPR is partnering with the Library of Congress for the National Book Festival for another year of stories, meet and greets and book signings. This year’s festival is at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on August 24th.

Some of your NPR favorites such as Michel Martin, Rachel Martin, Andrew Limbong, Eric Deggans, B.A Parker, Emily Kwong and Regina Barber will be in conversation with different authors.

The event is free and open to the public and you can also watch it via livestream .

NPR journalists will lead conversations throughout the day, starting at 9:30 am and going until 7:40 pm.

Here’s a full list of when and where you can check out NPR hosts and talent at the festival:

Justine Kenin (All Things Considered producer) interviews Donna Hemans, Rachel Khong, and Claire Messud

9:30-10:30 a.m. ET - West Salon GHI (Street Level, South Building)

Are Secrets Better Buried? Families in Fiction: Donna Hemans and Rachel Khong : Family secrets often worm to the surface. Hemans’ “The House of Plain Truth” follows Pearline who is attempting to find family missing for 50 years. Khong’s “Real Americans” introduces us to an unlikely couple — what secrets does their relationship portend? Moderated by Justine Kenin.

Michel Martin (Morning Edition) interviews James McBride

10:35 – 11:20 a.m. ET Ballroom ABC (Level 3, South Building)

Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction Winner James McBride : James McBride is the latest recipient of the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden bestows McBride with the prize, and McBride has a conversation with NPR’s Michel Martin at this event about his latest novel “ The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store ” and his writing career as a whole.

Andrew Limbong interviews Gene Luen Yang and LeUyen Pham

12:10-1:10 p.m. ET Room 209 (Level 2, South Building)

How to Break a Love Curse: Graphic Novel Romance with Gene Luen Yang and LeUyen Pham : When your favorite holiday is Valentine’s Day, nothing in love can go wrong… right? Valentina (perfect name!) is looking for love, but her family’s curse of broken hearts cannot be shaken. Explore the complexities of families, love, friendship and lion dancing in the new graphic novel “ Lunar New Year Love Story ” by Gene Luen Yang and LeUyan Pham. Moderated by Andrew Limbong.

Regina Barber (Short Wave) interviews Joy Buolamwini and Kyle Chayka

12:10-1:10 p.m. ET Room 202 (Level 2, South Building)

Investigating the Algorithm: Our Uneasy Ties to Tech with Joy Buolamwini and Kyle Chayka : Algorithms aren’t just the code that suggests your next impulse buy. Joy Buolamwini (“Unmasking AI”) and Kyle Chayka (“Filterworld”) unearth a more troubling world where computer code flattens our culture into fragmented worlds where discrimination is rampant, anxiety predominates and profit is king. But can the algorithm contribute to a better world? Moderated by Regina G. Barber.

Rachel Martin (Wild Card) interviews Sandra Cisneros

1:50-2:35 pm ET Ballroom ABC (Level 3, South Building)

Join us as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of Sandra Cisneros’ “ The House on Mango Street ,” a novel that has become a modern classic and is taught in schools nationwide. Rachel Martin will interview Cisneros with questions in a game-show format inspired by her NPR podcast, Wild Card.

B.A. Parker (Code Switch) interviews Terry J. Benton-Walker, Desiree S.Evans and Saraciea J. Fennell

1:30-2:30 p.m. ET Room 204 (Level 2, South Building)

Who Dies First?: Horror with Terry J. Benton-Walker, Desiree S. Evans, Saraciea J. Fennell : We’ve all encountered the horror tropes: A bored rich kid. A virginal final girl. A token minority character inevitably dying first. Terry J. Benton Walker (“The White Guy Dies First”) and Desiree S. Evans and Saraciea Fennell (“ The Black Girl Survives in This One ”) discuss their anthologies that slash and dice through horror tropes with moderator B.A. Parker.

Emily Kwong interviews Rebecca Yarros

6:55 -7:40 p.m. ET Ballroom ABC (Level 3, South Building)

Rebecca Yarros Discusses Her Bestselling Romantasy Novels : If you thought the first year of training as a dragon rider at Basgiath War College was tough, get ready for the second year. In Rebecca Yarros’ “Iron Flame,” Violet Sorrengail navigates classes, politics, romance and the lies that have shaped her society for centuries. Moderated by Emily Kwong. Note: Book signing before event.

Eric Deggans interviews Ayana Mathis and Viet Thanh Nguyen

6:50 pm - 7:50 pm West Salon GHI (Street Level, South Building)

Celebrating James Baldwin's Centennial, with Ayana Mathis and Viet Thanh Nguyen : James Baldwin, born in 1924, wrote some of the most impactful books of the 20th Century — including “Another Country,” “ Giovanni’s Room ” and “ Notes of a Native Son .” Join Ayana Mathis (“The Unsettled”) and Viet Thanh Nguyen (“ A Man of Two Faces ”) as they discuss the influence of Baldwin’s work on writers of all stripes. Moderated by Eric Deggans. Note: Book signing before event.



