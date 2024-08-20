© 2024 WRVO Public Media
'Bad Monkey' is a shaky story with great vibes

By Linda Holmes,
Kristen MeinzerWalter ChawHafsa FathimaRommel WoodMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published August 20, 2024 at 9:10 AM EDT
Vince Vaughn in <em>Bad Monkey.</em>
Apple TV+
Vince Vaughn in Bad Monkey.

In the new Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey, a fishing boat in the Florida Keys pulls in a human arm, and a suspended detective is the only one who can crack the case. Created by Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso) and starring Vince Vaughn, the series is a beachy, sun-drenched comedy-mystery with plenty of twists and turns as well as, yes, a monkey. But does it successfully capture the vibe of Carl Hiaasen's book?

Subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour Plus at plus.npr.org/happyhour

Copyright 2024 NPR

