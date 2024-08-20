So, how's this No Tax On Tips thing gonna go?

By now, you've probably heard a lot from both presidential nominees about getting rid of taxes on tips.

The idea may sound good on first go, but it has its detractors, namely economists and tax experts. Their fears include unfairness and people gaming the system.

On today's episode, how to put in place guardrails for a policy that many economists believe is likely to go off the rails.

