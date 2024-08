Part of the fun of reality TV is putting yourself in the shoes of the people you're watching. Maybe you'd make a great Real Housewife. Maybe you could win The Amazing Race. Maybe you could even win the fickle hand of The Bachelor. We're not here to make friends, but we are here to pick the reality shows that we think could thrive on.

Subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour Plus at plus.npr.org/happyhour

Copyright 2024 NPR