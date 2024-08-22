Biden's beef with bad customer service

Earlier this month, the White House unveiled a new initiative aimed at trying to serve and protect American consumers: Time is Money.

It's an array of actions the Biden Harris administration is taking to stomp out business processes that waste consumers time and money, like, for example, making it unnecessarily difficult to cancel a subscription, get an airline ticket refund, or file an insurance claim.

On today's episode: In a competitive market, companies want to treat their customers well or else they'll lose their customers to competitors ... so why does the White House want to intervene in this area of the free market?

