Unpacking The Legacy Of Dr. Ruth

Dr. Ruth Westheimer was unassuming – a small woman with a friendly smile and an ever-present German accent. As she would say, she could be someone's mother or grandmother. But a grandmother who told you what you needed to know about sex.

She died in July at the age of 96. She spent more than 50 of those years teaching America how to talk about sex, using straightforward medical terms and rejecting a sense of shame around the subject.

We look at her legacy. How well do Americans talk about sex and relationship issues now? What issues are they still grappling with in therapy offices today?

