"The Squad" loses two members; plus, Colman Domingo shines in 'SING SING'

By Brittany Luse,
Barton GirdwoodAlexis WilliamsLiam McBainCorey Antonio RoseJessica PlaczekJasmine Romero
Published August 23, 2024 at 8:42 AM EDT
U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.
Michael B. Thomas/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.

As the dust settles on the DNC, host Brittany Luse takes a look at the challenges facing a group of progressive democrats commonly known as "The Squad." Incumbent Reps. Cori Bush in Missouri and Jamaal Bowman in New York lost their seats this summer to candidates whose campaigns received funding from pro-Israel PACs. Brittany is joined by POLITICO Congress reporter Sarah Ferris and Capital B News national politics reporter Brandon Tensley to understand how these PACs are impacting progressives in Congress.

Then, Brittany talks to Colman Domingo about his new film, 'SING SING,' which follows the emotional lives of a group of incarcerated actors working together to stage an original musical. Colman stars alongside a cast of real-life formerly incarcerated actors, and connects with Brittany over experiencing new versions of masculinity and paving the way for a new kind of Hollywood star.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Barton Girdwood
Alexis Williams
Liam McBain
Liam McBain (he/him) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. He's interested in stories at the margins of culture.
Corey Antonio Rose
Jessica Placzek
Jasmine Romero