Zoë Kravitz's 'Blink Twice' is a very weird and ambitious big swing

By Stephen Thompson,
Aisha HarrisJ.C. HowardRonald Young Jr.Hafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published August 23, 2024 at 8:43 AM EDT
Channing Tatum stars as Slater King in<em> Blink Twice.</em>
Zachary Greenwood
/
Amazon MGM Studios
Channing Tatum stars as Slater King in Blink Twice.

In the new psychological thriller Blink Twice, Naomi Ackie plays a woman who is invited to the private island of a tech billionaire, played by Channing Tatum. He's recently re-entered public life after a scandal and has gathered his friends for a long party. But as the party stretches on, it's clear that something is seriously amiss. Blink Twice is the directorial debut of Zoë Kravitz, and the vibes are definitely pretty weird.

