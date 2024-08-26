Ukrainians gathered with supporters in Washington, D.C., to run in traditional attire

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Have you ever gone running in your family's traditional clothing, like an Indian sari or a Scottish kilt? Over the weekend, many Ukrainians ran in their traditional attire in Washington, D.C. NPR's Lilly Quiroz brings us this postcard from the annual vyshyvanka run.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Chanting in non-English language).

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting in non-English language).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Chanting in non-English language).

LILLY QUIROZ, BYLINE: On Saturday, Ukrainians and allies came together to run along the Potomac River in their traditional dress shirts, the vyshyvanka. It's a shirt with colorful embroidery, especially on the front, collar and sleeves. They're often made of cotton or linen and not typical running attire.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: You can do it. You can do it.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Whoo (ph).

QUIROZ: Roman Kachur was the first to complete the 5K race in his all-white vyshyvanka, delicately embroidered with geometric shapes.

ROMAN KACHUR: It's a form of Ukrainian identity. So each part of Ukraine has its own vyshyvankas.

QUIROZ: His was quite drenched in sweat. But it's OK. Kachur, whose family is from Western Ukraine, came to run this race to send a message on Ukraine's Independence Day.

KACHUR: We are here all dressed up in our vyshyvankas to show people that the war continues. Ukraine is suffering.

QUIROZ: This run is raising funds for United Help Ukraine. The proceeds will go to the Ukrainian people in the form of humanitarian aid, medical care and mental health services, all still important as Russia's full-scale invasion drags well into its third year. Runner Anzhela Prygozhyna is wearing her blue-and-yellow embroidered vyshyvanka.

ANZHELA PRYGOZHYNA: For me, it's just a demonstration of my love to Ukrainian culture. In fact, I am wearing vyshyvanka every other day.

QUIROZ: Prygozhyna has lived in the U.S. nine years. She says she's noticed the Ukrainian diaspora grow larger since 2022.

PRYGOZHYNA: I'm personally rejoicing that Ukrainian people became definitely much more visible and much more active.

QUIROZ: Kateryna Lebedynska is currently living in New York. She says, you don't have to wear a vyshyvanka to show support for Ukraine.

KATERYNA LEBEDYNSKA: When you see person with blue-and-yellow colors in their clothes, you understand that you are friends.

QUIROZ: Lebedynska says, she may return to Ukraine when the war is over. But for now, she's proud to see her Ukrainian culture on display.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Ukraine.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting in non-English language).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken). Happy independence day, Ukraine. (Non-English language spoken).

QUIROZ: Lilly Quiroz, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.