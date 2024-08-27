Eggs and Bananas: Life after a Russian prison

It's been more than three weeks since the U.S. and Russia completed the largest prisoner swap since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Speaking from the White House shortly after news broke that three American prisoners were headed home, President Biden described the release as an "incredible relief."

Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva was one of those prisoners, and she's sharing what life was like in a Russian prison and how she's adjusting to life at home.

