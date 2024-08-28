© 2024 WRVO Public Media
New indictment against Trump in the federal Jan. 6 case

Published August 28, 2024 at 8:56 AM EDT
President Donald Trump speaks at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Tasos Katopodis
/
Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered Host Ailsa Chang speaks with Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson.

The Justice Department has obtained a new grand jury indictment in the federal election interference case against Donald Trump. The move comes weeks after the Supreme Court gave the former president substantial immunity from prosecution.

