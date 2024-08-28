© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The rise of the Pumpkin Spice Latte

By Brittany Luse,
Liam McBainJessica PlaczekBarton GirdwoodAlexis WilliamsCorey Antonio Rose
Published August 28, 2024 at 8:54 AM EDT
The PSL or Pumpkin Spice Latte.
Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service
The PSL or Pumpkin Spice Latte.

It's been 21 years since Starbucks debuted the first pumpkin spice latte in 2003. Since then, it's become a cultural phenomenon greater than itself: it's shorthand for fall, for basicness, for femininity, and even for white culture. In this episode from last year, we explore why the PSL became so powerful — and how food trends garner so much meaning.

Host Brittany Luse chatted with Suzy Badaracco, food trend forecaster and founder of Culinary Tides, to discuss the $500 million dollar industry, and how little miss pumpkin spice has held on to her cultural power.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPRNPR Podcasts
Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Liam McBain
Liam McBain (he/him) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. He's interested in stories at the margins of culture.
Jessica Placzek
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Barton Girdwood
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Alexis Williams
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Corey Antonio Rose
[Copyright 2024 NPR]