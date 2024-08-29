On the Beltway, a DC Jazz Festival playlist curated by artist-in-residence Corcoran Holt

The D.C. Jazz Festival in Washington, D.C. is celebrating its 20th anniversary. To celebrate, we invited bassist Corcoran Holt, artist-in-residence, to curate a playlist that highlights D.C. natives along with other bandleaders who will perform.

“I have chosen to make this particular playlist to highlight some of the artists who are appearing at the 20th anniversary of the DC Jazz Festival this year. Many are some of the finest musicians in the Washington, D.C. area. Others are some of my favorite composers and artists appearing at the fest this year. I hope you enjoy the sounds.”

