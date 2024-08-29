© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Taking on the Midway challenge at the New York State Fair

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published August 29, 2024 at 5:17 AM EDT
Reporter Jessica Cain's daughter Alexa, 7, rides the carousel at the New York State Fair with her octopus, Olive.
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
Reporter Jessica Cain's daughter Alexa, 7, rides the carousel at the New York State Fair with her octopus, Olive.

The Great New York State Fair is a great event to enjoy with kids. But sometimes their expectations can get a little stressful for parents.

WRVO reporter Jessica Cain found that out when she took her daughter Alexa, 7. With her big and little sister busy, Alexa jumped at the chance to head to the fair.

"I think it's like really fun, and I'm really excited," she said. But she had a specific goal in mind.

"To win a big monkey. The last time I went to the fair, I kept trying the same game to get a big monkey, and we had to leave, so we couldn't get it."

Cain and her daughter set out a strategy: ride a rollercoaster to find the monkey from an aerial view, play the games, win, and bring a new friend home.

How did they do? Listen below to find out.  

JC-Fair Feature.mp3
New York State Fair
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
