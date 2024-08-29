Taking on the Midway challenge at the New York State Fair

The Great New York State Fair is a great event to enjoy with kids. But sometimes their expectations can get a little stressful for parents.

WRVO reporter Jessica Cain found that out when she took her daughter Alexa, 7. With her big and little sister busy, Alexa jumped at the chance to head to the fair.

"I think it's like really fun, and I'm really excited," she said. But she had a specific goal in mind.

"To win a big monkey. The last time I went to the fair, I kept trying the same game to get a big monkey, and we had to leave, so we couldn't get it."

Cain and her daughter set out a strategy: ride a rollercoaster to find the monkey from an aerial view, play the games, win, and bring a new friend home.

How did they do? Listen below to find out.