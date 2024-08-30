The Pain and Frustration of Families of Israeli Hostages Held in Gaza

As the war drags on, families of hostages who have been held in Gaza for nearly eleven months are becoming increasingly frustrated and angry. Some of them release some of their pain by yelling their loved ones names into Gaza, in hopes of being heard.

And the U.S. pressures Israel to change the way it evacuates civilians from parts of Gaza, amid fears of their safety.

For more coverage of all sides of this conflict, go to npr.org/mideastupdates

Copyright 2024 NPR