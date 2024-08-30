© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Pain and Frustration of Families of Israeli Hostages Held in Gaza

By Kat Lonsdorf,
Carrie KahnShir DavidGreg Dixon
Published August 30, 2024 at 3:42 PM EDT
An Israeli woman stares into Gaza where her loved one is being held hostage.
Carrie Kahn/NPR
An Israeli woman stares into Gaza where her loved one is being held hostage.

As the war drags on, families of hostages who have been held in Gaza for nearly eleven months are becoming increasingly frustrated and angry. Some of them release some of their pain by yelling their loved ones names into Gaza, in hopes of being heard.

And the U.S. pressures Israel to change the way it evacuates civilians from parts of Gaza, amid fears of their safety.

For more coverage of all sides of this conflict, go to npr.org/mideastupdates

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPRNPR Podcasts
Kat Lonsdorf
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn
Shir David
Greg Dixon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Greg Dixon