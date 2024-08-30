Unapologetically loud women who push boundaries — but not without pushback

Sometimes, the only way to make an impact is to be loud. This hour, three female performers talk about the rewards — and consequences — that come from speaking out and making people feel uncomfortable.

Guests include comedian Lilly Singh, Pussy Riot co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova and actor, playwright and director Sarah Jones.

This episode was produced by Harsha Nahata, Chloee Weiner, James Delahoussaye and Rachel Faulkner White. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi.

Our production staff at NPR also includes Matthew Cloutier, Fiona Geiran, Andrea Gutierrez and Katie Monteleone. Our audio engineers were Ko Takasugi-Czernowin, Patrick Murray and Gilly Moon.

Copyright 2024 NPR