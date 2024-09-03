A Haunted Revenge with Gabino Iglesias

By the time he was in middle school, writer Gabino Iglesias gravitated toward stories that unsettled him. Stories that scared him enough that he needed to turn on a light. Now a Bram Stoker Award-winning author, Iglesias writes this type of fiction himself. Today on The Sunday Story, Iglesias talks to host Ayesha Rascoe about his new novel, House of Bone and Rain, which centers on a group of friends determined to avenge a murder. Iglesias describes how he uses supernatural elements to make a story more powerful, the redeeming parts of toxic masculinity, and the beauty and perils of unwavering loyalty.

This episode was produced by Rhaina Cohen and edited by Jenny Schmidt. It was engineered by Gilly Moon.

We'd love to hear from you. Send us an email at TheSundayStory@npr.org.

Listen to Up First on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Copyright 2024 NPR