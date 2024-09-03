© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aspen Ideas Festival: The Crisis In Trust

Published September 3, 2024 at 3:51 PM EDT
Jenn White and panel at the Aspen Ideas Festival in June, 2024.
Nick Tininenko
/
Photo by Nick Tininenko
Jenn White and panel at the Aspen Ideas Festival in June, 2024.

In a time of widespread suspicion and cynicism, everyone has a role to play in strengthening social trust and building bridges.

That big question was central to a conversation at the Aspen Ideas Festival in June.

How can individuals and organizations work together to repair the fundamental bonds of a healthy society and create optimism about the present and the future?

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts