Game on: the sprint to election day

Published September 3, 2024 at 9:40 AM EDT
A person takes video as former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks on the economy, inflation, and manufacturing during a campaign event at Alro Steel in Potterville, Michigan, on August 29, 2024.
JEFF KOWALSKY
/
AFP via Getty Images
A person takes video as former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks on the economy, inflation, and manufacturing during a campaign event at Alro Steel in Potterville, Michigan, on August 29, 2024.

Labor Day is considered the beginning of the end of the Presidential election, but as history shows, things can change a lot by election day.

Host Scott Detrow speaks with his colleagues Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro and White House Correspondent Franco Ordoñez about where things are, and where they could go.

