Helping mental health during back to school season

As a mom who also works with tweens and teens at Elbridge Free Library, Deb Walrath knows the struggles those age groups face as they prepare to go back to school.

So, the library handed out mental health kits, including things like worry stones, journals, sensory objects, and printouts of coping techniques.

"I hope if they have moments where they are struggling, whether it be with homework or just had a really hard day, that they remember they have them and they have the tools," said Walrath.

That’s just one way the community is supporting local students as they prepare to head back to classrooms.

Michelle Storie, associate professor and the coordinator of the school psychology program at SUNY Oswego, said this can be a difficult time of year for several reasons.

"There can be anxiety about starting something new, so starting a new grade, sometimes starting a new school,” she said.

Another challenge many kids face is the transition from a flexible summer schedule with a lot of time outdoors to a more structured setting that may involve an early wake-up call. Storie recommends practicing and maintaining a consistent schedule as much as possible to set students up for success.

She also said try to establish a good bedtime routine with limited screen time. She recommends white noise machines or meditation apps like Calm to help kids unwind.

“It's critical that children and adolescents are getting adequate amounts of sleep,” Storie said. “If students are sleep-deprived, that can amplify anxiety and depressive symptoms."

Providing kids with as much information as possible ahead of time, from practicing unlocking a locker to reviewing their daily schedule, will help them feel more in control. Parents can also help kids prepare on the weekends.

“Mapping out the clothes that somebody might need or the food, what the lunches are going to look like,” Storie said. “Breaking steps down so the school day doesn’t feel so hectic, particularly in the morning when you want a calm household so that the student is feeling calm heading into the school day.”

And Storie said, make sure to keep an open line of communication, so if problems do come up, your kids will feel comfortable telling you.

