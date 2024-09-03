New Georgia rule could lead to election certification challenges

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered Host Ailsa Chang speaks with Voting Correspondent Miles Parks.

Georgia recently changed a voting rule that could allow some local election boards the ability to refuse to certify results. NPR's Miles Parks breaks down the concerns over this rule change and why some experts believe the courts are a strong backstop to possible certification challenges.

