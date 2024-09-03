© 2024 WRVO Public Media
New Georgia rule could lead to election certification challenges

Published September 3, 2024 at 9:21 AM EDT
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 08: A community member takes a sticker after voting on November 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
Megan Varner
Getty Images
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 08: A community member takes a sticker after voting on November 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered Host Ailsa Chang speaks with Voting Correspondent Miles Parks.

Georgia recently changed a voting rule that could allow some local election boards the ability to refuse to certify results. NPR's Miles Parks breaks down the concerns over this rule change and why some experts believe the courts are a strong backstop to possible certification challenges.

