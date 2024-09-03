© 2024 WRVO Public Media
The SMACKDOWN: Video Games vs. Journalism vs. Robert Frost

By Brittany Luse,
Hannah McCarthyNick CapodiceBarton GirdwoodJessica PlaczekAlexis WilliamsCorey Antonio RoseLiam McBain
Published September 3, 2024 at 3:50 PM EDT
Concord, New Hampshire. The first video games. The roots of Journalism. Robert Frost.
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
Who will win today's cage match?

Welcome to The Smackdown! For the next several weeks Brittany is hosting debates in cities and regions across the United States to find out who and what are the most influential things from those places.

This episode Brittany lands in Concord, New Hampshire, the Granite State, and debates with New Hampshire Public Radio reporters Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice, the hosts of the excellent podcast Civics 101. There will be winners. There will be losers. There will be surprises.

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Hannah McCarthy
Nick Capodice
Barton Girdwood
Jessica Placzek
Alexis Williams
Corey Antonio Rose
Liam McBain
Liam McBain (he/him) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. He's interested in stories at the margins of culture.