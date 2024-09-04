Alt.Latino's best new music round-up: La Doña, Sinego and Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras play some of their favorite new songs from the last few months, featuring globe-spanning electronica from Colombian producer Sinego, border-crossing new music from La Doña, nuanced salsa from Spanish Harlem Orchestra and more.

Songs featured in this episode:

Adrian Quesada, "Dos Manos"

Nancy Sanchez, "You Are"

Sinego, "Quema"

Sinego, Pahua, "Sol"

Spanish Harlem Orchestra, "Llegó El Caballero (feat. Gilberto Santa Rosa)"

La Doña, "Corrales"

La Doña, "Corrido Para Palestina"

Andres Levin (feat. Pedrito Martinez, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yissy García & Yerba Buena), "Manteca 2.0 (An homage to Chano Pozo, Dizzy Gillespie & Cayo Hueso)"

(feat. Pedrito Martinez, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yissy García & Yerba Buena), "Manteca 2.0 (An homage to Chano Pozo, Dizzy Gillespie & Cayo Hueso)" Dizzy Gillespie, Chano Pozo and Gil Fuller, "Manteca"

Nico Sorin, Proyecto Gomez Casa, Lucy Patané, "Karma Dron"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Taylor Haney, with editorial support from Hazel Cills and Otis Hart. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Copyright 2024 NPR